Police warn of uptick in stolen packages

rise-stngr-2 it's something we worry about over the holidays... having packages stolen right from our doorsteps. but this year - it's still a concern - even as we approach february. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester to explain.xxx package thefts on the rise-lvo-2 amy - recently rochester police are getting several reports of package thefts. package thefts on the rise-lvo-1 package thefts on the rise-lvo-4 they says townhomes with parcel drop-off locations are being hit especially hard. just yesterday police made an arrest at crystal bay townhomes. lowerthird2line:rise in package thefts rochester, mn they saw 41- year-old angela clemens take two packages before driving off and being stopped. ahmed makkawy recognizes her from a post he shared on facebook... of her on surveillance footage taking a package from someone who lives close by him.xxx package thefts on the rise-lsot-1 package thefts on the rise-lsot-4 "pretty much all the tips that came in were pointing to the same individual so it's great that the police and their efforts ya know led to the same thing and took in, i'm sure they had a lot of tips and call ins as well about the same individual." package thefts on the rise-lsot-3 coming up at six o'clock on kimt news three... i'll tell you what you should keep in mind when it comes to protecting your packages. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / package thefts on the rise-tag-2 thank you calyn. angela clemens is facing two felony counts of mail theft and a drug charge. police say she could be looking at charges in three other cases as well. /