How long should you keep kids out of school?

but first - kimt news 3 continues to bring you expanded coverage of this year's severe flu season. nx fp multi line:iowa and minnesota influenza outbreaks kimt news 3 40 schools in iowa report 10% of school ... in iowa--40 schools report having at least 10 percent of their student body out due to illness. minnesota is seeing a hundred and eleven new school outbreaks reported due to influenza-like illnesses. that's according to last week's flu reports from the iowa and minnesota departments of public health. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is learning just how long you or your child should stay home if you have the flu. she joins us now live in mason city - emily?xxx flu duration-lintro-5 schools all around the area including those in the mason city school district are feeling the impacts of the flu. flu duration-lvo-2 i spent the day figuring out if your kids are not learning here because they're sick--then how long are they supposed to be staying home. i've been checking in with area physicians... parents... and schools... and here's what i've learned. nx fp multi line:staying home sick recommendations kimt news 3 mercy medical center-north iowa: 24 hours af ... mercy medical center-north iowa and mayo clinic say in general - people with flu like symptoms should stay home until they're fever free for 24 hours. checking in with local family practice doctor charity baker--she says if you test positive for influenza--you should stay out of public for seven days.xxx flu duration-pkg-2 flu duration-pkg-7 shaunte brown a mother of three has now dealt with the flu. flu duration-pkg-3 brown - then that night i came home and he had a 104 temp and i was like nope something is wrong. flu duration-pkg-5 brown's middle child just recently tested positive for influenza a. brown -she came in and had a doctors note right away saying he had to be out of school for a week. and brown was ok with that. flu duration-pkg-4 bonnie - we go by the guidelines of our provider. flu duration-pkg-6 bonnie hiscocks is garner- hayfield- ventura's school nurse. she's seen kids like brown's walking into her office--later testing positive for influenza. bonnie - you just kind of cringe because with all the news stories with how severe it is this year its really scary when kids are diganosed with it you never know what can happen to them. hiscocks doesn't want to see anything happen to her students so she's sent out an email to parents that the flu is here--and to keep them home if they don't feel good. but again--their rule of thumb is kids should stay home for however long their doctor recommends. bonnie - it hasn't been super crazy busy i think parents are doing a good job that if kids do wake up with a system they do stay home. parents like brown hope it stays that way. stressing she was fine having her kid miss school for a week. brown - i was ok with that. i'm one of those parents that strongly believe if your kids are sick don't take them in because not only are you exposing everyone else they could pick up something else as well. / / flu duration-lsot-3 brown says she was thankful that the school was able to send a lot of her son's homework to him via email so he didn't miss out on his lessons. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / / thank you emily. doctor charity baker says a fever can usually last up to five to six days. after that fever breaks and is gone for 24 hours--your child is safe to be back out in public. /