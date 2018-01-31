Speech to Text for Weather forecast 1.31.2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( cloud cover will gradually clear from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with winds taking a break. temperatures will climb back into the 30s once again with winds from the northwest returning cold air to the area for tonight. the daytime hours will be mostly calm, with the evening looking to take a minor turn. mostly cloudy skies will return with the chance for scattered flurries and light snowfall all across the area. lows will fall into the lower single digits with highs only reaching into the upper single digits for thursday. with winds picking back up under mostly clear skies, thursday is looking to be very cold especially when looking at wind chills. we'll have a very brief warm up back into the upper teens and lower 20s both friday and saturday, with our next chance for more accumulating light snowfall on saturday. by sunday, another blast of arctic air moves in, drying us out but cooling us all way down. today: gradual clearing to partly sunny. highs: lower to mid 30's. winds: northwest 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/scatter ed flurries. lows: lower single digits. winds: west northwest at 5 to 15 mph. thursday: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: upper thanks jon.