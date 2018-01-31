wx_icon Mason City 30°

wx_icon Albert Lea 28°

wx_icon Austin 30°

wx_icon Charles City 30°

wx_icon Rochester 29°

Clear

Equifax data breach

Equifax data breach

Posted: Wed Jan 31 05:02:26 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 31 05:02:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Equifax data breach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

equifax's response to a massive breach in 2017 is coming to an end. today is the last day to sign up for free i?d protection for one year. the company is offering the free year of protection as a response to the data breach where people's names, birth dates, and social security numbers were stolen by hackers. the i?d protection allows consumers to lock their credit report from being accessed and searches suspicious websites for your social secuirty number. a local i?t expert says a year of protection is helpful in protecting personal information, but it's something that should be security is kind of a process. it's not just a set and forget type of thing. so you do have to pay attention to activity. you can find a link to sign up or the protection, or to see if you were impacted by the data breach with this story on kimt dot com.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events