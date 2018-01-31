Speech to Text for Equifax data breach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

equifax's response to a massive breach in 2017 is coming to an end. today is the last day to sign up for free i?d protection for one year. the company is offering the free year of protection as a response to the data breach where people's names, birth dates, and social security numbers were stolen by hackers. the i?d protection allows consumers to lock their credit report from being accessed and searches suspicious websites for your social secuirty number. a local i?t expert says a year of protection is helpful in protecting personal information, but it's something that should be security is kind of a process. it's not just a set and forget type of thing. so you do have to pay attention to activity. you can find a link to sign up or the protection, or to see if you were impacted by the data breach with this story on kimt dot com.