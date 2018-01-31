Speech to Text for Nursing home report released

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if you're thinking about helping your loved ones into a nursing home, you're going to want to take a look at a new report led by the american association of retired persons minnesota. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain. good morning tyler and arielle. aarp along with four other organizations released a new 41 page report detailing issues in nursing homes and giving lawmakers recommendatio ns for improvement. one issue the report addresses is the lack of access families have to elder abuse cases. the report recomends changes to current laws so families aren't left in the dark about abuse reports. it also recomends consildating laws that govern care services for vulnerable adults... saying the laws are confusing... and they quote ? cry out for reorganization . while recommendatio ns are for law makers, one community member tells us people in the community can help residents in nursing homes (today with a simple visit. xxx something as simple as taking kids through and even having them say hi can possibly make a big difference for somebody's day. another recommendatio n the report makes is giving residents the right to put a camera in their room, as this report was a request by minnesota governor mark dayton. following its publishing, he released a statement that reads in part: "i will closely review this reprot, and work with senior advocates, providers, and legislators to implement its recommendatio ns in the upcoming session."