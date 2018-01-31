Speech to Text for Local highlights (1/30)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

girls. - the lions have a three game lead in the north central conference.. with three games to go. - meaning... if they win tonight.. the league crown is theirs. ifa at cl gb-vo-5 ifa at cl gb-vo-2 - standing in their way tonight... the cadets of iowa falls alden. - i think sara faber might be the fastest player on the floor tonight.. nobody can catch her there. - time winding down in the third quarter...zoe fasbender launches from the wing... theres the buzzer.. and there is the basket... lions lead into the 4th. - but give the cadets credit..this basket from jenny wibholm... cuts the lead to four... midway through the quarter. - thats as close as they will get... here comes jordyn barragy for a bucket. - lions win... 41- 35.. winning their second straight ncc title.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball if-a (3) clear lake 35 41 final ifa at cl gb-sot-3 lowerthird2line:gretchen jones clear lake senior gretchen: it means a lot, especially as seniors, i remember chanting conference champs when i was a freshman, it was a goal every since then to be conference champs every year. rock at osage gb-vo-4 rock at osage gb-vo-2 - senior night for the tic east champion osage girls.. against rockford. - these green devils girls are ready to put on a show for their home crowd...rylie olson off the steal takes it the other way with ease - the ladies in white are showing off their passing too...what a feed here from melanie bye back door to mia knudsen for two - brenna jacobs gets the bucket and the foul here on her senior night... 78-20 the final. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball rockford (5) osage 20 78 final newman at cs gb-vo-4 newman at cs gb-vo-2 - central springs is going for the season sweep of newman tonight. - it's just a 2 point game late in the second quarter but leave it to kaylee parks to put her team on a run before recess...look at her just weave through four knights for the basket - it's senior night for the panthers' leading scorer...parks this time with the steal takes it coast to coast - newman says we gotta start stopping this girl but parks has other plans what a dime down to a wide open hannah ausenhus - knights looking for a second half comeback trailing by eight...maria determan starts the rally with the 3 from the wing but it's not enough...c-s wins 59-42. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball newman central springs 42 59 final dm north at mc girls-vo-4 dm north at mc girls-vo-2 - mason city has won four of five.. they are taking on des moines north tonight. - here comes megan meyer.. driving right at.. around.. and through... four polar bear defenders... finishing for two. - later meyer finds anna deets in transitions... this one is all mason city... 85- 26. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball dm north (7) mason city 26 85 final al at century girls-vo-5 lowerthird2line:albert lea at century rochester, mn - century won in albert lea... in december.. and tonight the panthers have home court advantage for round two. - here comes emma elliot for the home team... driving the ball coast to coast for two. - century is at it again.. look at this pass from kiara lindsey.. setting rylee kanne up to score. - tigers' turn... its turena schultz with the rebound. that's 2 for.. an improving albert lea team. - here's elliott again... this time setting linsey up for 2.. on the sweet backdoor feed. - and now lindsey tosses it right over to emma kartheiser for an easy 3... panthers win... 71-55. lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs basketball albert lea century 55 71 final rockford at osage boys-vo-4 rockford at osage boys-vo-2 - just a crazy important boys game in osage tonight... the devils taking on rockford.. - osage finds themselves down by 7 in the second...but with drew olson leading the devils are in it...what a tough drive and finish - these rockford boys are on the money to start...jared marth kicks it out to a wide open kaden lyman for the corner three - lucas schwamman also having a great senior night for osage splitting blue in the paint - warriors take an 8 point lead into recess...and jacob staudt adds to it...draining the triple - this one went down to the wire but rockford gets the huge win because of plays like this...59-56 warriors. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball rockford osage 59 56 final ifa at clear lake boys-vo-4 ifa at clear lake boys-vo-2 - the clear lake boys are inching closer to a conference crown.. taking on iowa falls alden tonight. - this turns into the zach lester show.. early and often....right through two defenders.. and then right over one more. - next possession... almost the exact same thing.. this one...maybe just a little tougher at the rim.. .but still score two for the lions. - later in the quarter... he gets loose at the top of the key.. and he can score from there as well...he's already in double figures. - tate storbeck can help out.. with the three point party. - 72-53 lions. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball if-a clear lake 53 72 final dm north at mc boys-vo-5 lowerthird2line:#3 dm north at mason city mason city, ia - the mason city boys take a 4th quarter lead in their game against number 3 north... but down the stretch.. the polar bears made a couple of big plays. - tyreke locure.. finishes at the rim... north wins by 10. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball (3) dm north mason city 74 64 final spx fp 4 team score:ia hs basketball regular season forest city indians 51 <none> garrigan golden ... - and then two scores from garrigan tonight... we start on the girls side.. at the top of your screen....forest city comes from behind in the 4th quarter to win by three. - and the f-c guys get a huge road win... 59 to 44.. our final sports overtime for the winter season... is set for friday. /