Speech to Text for Tax breaks and utilities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

plan for next year could mean more money in your pocket when it comes to utility bills. federal tax cut-stngr-2 kimt's alex jirgens reports.xxx federal tax cut-llvosot-1 federal tax cut-llvosot-3 if you've been worried about whether you're financially able to turn the heat up or down this winter - there may be relief in sight. lowerthird2line:customers could see utility savings mason city, ia thanks to the lowering of the corporate federal income tax rate...companies like alliant - mid-american and interstate power and light will save millions of dollars...and they're looking to pass on the savings to their customers come next year. exactly how much and what they'll do is yet to be determined...but one customer still sees it as a good deal.xxx federal tax cut-llvosot-2 "that'd be great because it'll save us a lot of money. so we don't have to worry about paying so much out of pocket expenses all the time." federal tax cut-llvosot-6 alliant plans on returning between 500 thousand and 3.7 million dollars to its customers - while mid- american estimates between 90 and 112 million. in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / some refund options companies are considering include providing monthly bill credits or lowering rates.