Speech to Text for Transportation for the Super Bowl

it's a team effort when it comes to getting people to super bowl 52. kimt news three's calyn thompson explains how tranportation in rochester is contributing.xx x transportation with super bowl-pkg-1 transportation with super bowl-pkg-2 cars and people are starting to fill minneapolis. "could amount to a travel crunch." transportation with super bowl-pkg-3 and that's causing many people in rochester - including jim niedert - to just stay home for the big game. transportation with super bowl-pkg-4 "i'm staying here. i don't care to get involved in that sort of thing." transportation with super bowl-pkg-5 but the influx in the cities could even affect travel here. that's because rochester transportation is helping out. one taxi company had to buy two new vehicles and hire a dozen more people for the event. rochester international airport says they've been preparing for this week for a year and will be a landing spot for nearly 20 private planes. transportation with super bowl-pkg-6 "just people deciding to land and park there aircraft here and just not enough space up in the cities." transportation with super bowl-pkg-7 usually people in rochester can come and go as they please. "if i wanna go somewhere i take a cab out to the airport and then i go ya know." but those in the transportation business say for this week. to just be prepared. transportation with super bowl-pkg-8 "plan ahead. give yourself extra time. hopefully the weather holds out the rest of this week and next week and go from there." transportation with super bowl-pkg-9 in rochester - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / those in transporation say they expect business to pick up as we get closer to super bowl sunday.