setup-vbox-3 our comprehensive coverage of the on-going flu outbreak continues tonight... flu setup-vbox-1 nx fp multi line video box:flu season numbers so far 37 child deaths began in october widespread in .. 4 ... the latest reports from the centers for disease control and prevention have the national child death toll sitting at 37. this flu season technically began in october - and has become widespread in 49 states since then. / new row 1 elizabeth stay-2 and according to the latest data from public health - more than 700 people in iowa and nearly 3- thousand people in minnesota have been hospitalized for influenza this flu season. / flu alert-vo-1 flu alert-wpvbox-3 and that much activity can make it hard to avoid. however - there are medicines designed to help reduce flu symptoms if you do catch it. tamiflu is a prescription drug that can take up to 2 days off of flu recovery time and has been approved for use by most people. / flu alert-stngr-2 however there is a national shortage of tamiflu. let's take a look at the supply in pharmacies near you. we start in north iowa with k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick.... flu alert-stngr-1 brian break it down for us. xxx flu alert-llvosot-1 flu alert-llvosot-2 that's right katie - i got numbers from eight major pharmacies in north iowa to find out if they have tamiflu or the generic brand in stock. lowerthird2line:shortage of flu medication kimt news 3 the red shows areas where tamiflu is in demand. the yellow indicates adequate supply and the blue means a good supply. in cerro gordo county i talked with both hyvees in mason city who say they have a limited amount of the drug in supply and the liquid form is on back order. shopko in mason city says they have shortages on the liquid medicine but have some of the generic flu meds. shopko in forest city doesn't have any liquid generic form, but do have some of the brand name medication. supplies at kmart and hyvee in charles city are adequate as of today. and if you live in worth county good news ver helst drug center has plenty in stock. now it's important to note - the liquid and capsules can be taken by both adults and children...just talk with your pharmacist about the best way to take them. i spoke with one person who says she is happy she has tamiflu in her cabinet just in case. flu alert-llvosot-4 my husband is 94 and im in my 80's so if we get sick i can treat him and treat myself and we both had the flu shot so and i am game for the tamiflu. lowerthird2line:shortage of flu medication kimt news 3 in the studio brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. flu alert mn-chromakey-1 flu alert mn-chromakey-2 now the tamiflu supply in minnesota looks a little better... after talking with 6 different pharmacies here is what we found. sterling pharmacy in fillmore county says they have an adequate supply. in olmsted county -hy-vee reports an adequate supply while hunts pharmacy says they can get the drug but it is hit or miss when it comes to filling prescriptions because they have so many coming in. however - freeborn and mower county pharmacies only have the capsule form and dodge county pharmacies say they are having a hard time getting the generic version of the drug but supplies are adequate. when it comes down to it - we've talked with people who are just happy they paid to get their flu shot ahead of time. xxx flu alert mn-sot-1 flu alert mn-sot-2 "so it definitely makes me feel better that i got my shot just because i don't have to worry as much about what i've seen other people have to go through." the hyvee pharmacy in rochester says that for an adult who may not have health insurance the drug would cost about 160 dollars. / hospital visitation-grx-2 and tonight we are learning the hancock county health system is under a level 2 visitation restriction. that means visitors with respiratory or flu like symptoms are not allowed to visit patients. pediatric visitors are restricted unless visiting a parent or grandparent. and patients in isolation can have a significant other and parents plus two visitors. mercy medical center north iowa still has restrictions in place as well. to view those you can head to kimt dot com.