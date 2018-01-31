Speech to Text for Local reaction to State of the Union

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

capitol less than thirty minutes ago... president trump wrapped up his state of the union address..xxx state of the union-sotvidbox-1 state of the union-vostngr-3 in the age of terrorism, these programs present risks we can no longer afford. state of the union-sotvidbox-5 along with proposed immigration reform - the president touched on passing his tax reform bill - plans for investing in the nation's infrastructure - and calls to find bipartisan unity. / kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan took to the streets tonight state of the union-stngr-4 to tell us what those in rochester thnk of what the president has to say.xxx state of the union-llvosot-1 state of the union-llvosot-7 in light of president trump's state of the union speech tonight, i headed to downtown rochester to speak with the public about what they think of current issues. state of the union-llvosot-2 while some people headed to watch parties - others stayed home for the big speech. some people even told me they turned on a movie during the state of the union. however - one hot topic that many people brought up was tax reform. while a few people tell me that though they identify as democrats-they stand with the tax reform plan. others are unhappy with the outcome so far...and some republicans i spoke with are completely for it. state of the union-llvosot-4 "it's a tax break for the rich...it's not. it's a tax break for the american people." state of the union-llvosot-3 "just look what has happened, it speaks for itself quite well. everybody can see the benefit of it." state of the union-llvosot-8 in rochester im brooke mckviergan kimt news 3. state of the union-grx-2 u-s representative tina smith has already responded to the president's address - saying in part that when it comes to the needd for bipartisanshipt - the president "needs to put those words into action."