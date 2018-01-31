wx_icon Mason City 29°

Alcohol Crossing State Lines

Current Iowa law makes it illegal to bring beer and or wine into Iowa from any other state or country

Posted: Tue Jan 30 18:03:54 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 30 18:03:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

lawmakers are considering changes to the law about bringing in alcohol from out of state. alcohol state-vo-3 lowerthird2line:proposing changes to iowa alcohol laws kimt news 3 while it might be tempting to take alcohol from stores just like this one over state lines...it is currently illegal to bring beer and or wine into iowa from out of state or out of the country. the only alcohol you can bring back over iowa's border is liquor. while ethan pals isn't quite 21 yet - he's still surprised to hear this law's been in place. xxx alcohol state-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ethan pals mason city, ia ethan - cause i don't see why it would be illegal, if its a non open container and you bring it from another state i don't see why. in minnesota--you bring in a 24- pack of beer from any state in the u-s. if the new bill in iowa is passed...iowans could bring 48 cans of beer or six bottles of wine across state lines. / wahoo reax-stnger-2

