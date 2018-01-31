Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

to be creative through art. so let's go inside and congratulate this weeks golden apple award winner ms. alissa sauer." golden apple-pkg-4 for the past two years - ms. sauer has been teaching art in a fun unique way for her middle school students - after completeing her degree from bethany luthern college. golden apple-pkg-7 "i always change up the projects that we do because if it get's boring for them it will get boring for me too so i always try something new and different. golden apple-pkg-9 which is one reason why student joey maiden nominated her. golden apple-pkg-8 "she's kind of always been there to encourage me and i know i am not the only one." golden apple-pkg-10 ms sauer's students are always encouraged to think outside the box and create art peices that are meaningful and challenging to draw. and for joey that has resulted in growing as a person and now is paying it forward by honoring her teacher. "they do so much for you, they encourage you can count on them so i feel like you just have to give back to the teacher.." as for ms. sauer she says her philosophy is to keep the students excited about art whie having a lasting impact them. "my big thing is coming in and building that connection because it's the relationships and if you don't already have that relationship established they won't listen to a thing you say." if you would like to honor your favorite teacher all you have todo is go to our website kimt dot com, click on the golden apple tab and tell us why you woul dlike tohonor your teacher. in albert lea, stefante randall kimt news. / /