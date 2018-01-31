Speech to Text for Indians to Remove Chief Wahoo Logo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

reax-stnger-2 a native american caricature used in various forms as the mascot for the cleveland indians major league baseball team is now going to be retired. m-l-b and the indians announced that the chief wahoo logo will be removed from cleveland's uniforms beginning with the 2019 season. the decision is receiving a mixed reaction across the nation. wahoo reax-stnger-1 kimt news three's deedee stiepan shows us what people in our area are saying. xxx wahoo reax-llvosot-1 wahoo reax-llvosot-2 after a year of discussion with major league baseball about the divisive logo- the indians organization came to the conclusion that wahoo is no longer appropriate for on-field use... wahoo reax-llvosot-3 while some fans aren't happy about the decision - others are applauding the move calling it a big step in the right direction. local activist kamau wilkins calls it progress. back when he was in high school he helped organize a student-led boycott of his schools mascot the indians. it took 14 years but the district eventually changed it which has allowed wilkins to wear his high school's logo with pride.xxx wahoo reax-llvosot-4 "it's actually a little weird for an almost 40 year old guy to be wearing his high school shirts but for me it has a little more symbolism than just the sports that i may have participated in, that mustang means a lot more to me now" wahoo reax-llvosot-5 the national congress of american indians re-tweeted the announcement with the hashtag positive change. in the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / the chief wahoo logo isn't disappearing forever. the indians organization says to maintain control of the trademark - they need to retain some level of retail involving the logo. they added there are no plans to change the team's name.