Proposal would require students to pass a civics test

become a u-s citizen have to take a test to prove they understand how the government works. now - some lawmakers in iowa are trying to make it so that same test is required to get a high school diploma. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is live in mason city seeing how students are reacting. many of them acted like they weren't too worried... until i started asking them questions from the test itself. kevin - what does the stripes represent on the american flag--the 13 colonies. chloe- which of the following does not border canada--new york. seniors like kevin seaman and chloe stephens aren't being quized on regular school work today-- but on the u-s citizenship test. kevin - i think i might be able to pass it. chloe- i think it wouldn't be that big of a deal. stpehens wasn't a huge fan of it--- chloe- because i'm already a citizen. seaman on the other hand says its important. kevin - i think to pass the us citizenship test is more important than most of the tests we take around here. the proposed bill that would require students to pass the citizenship test in order to graduate is meant to get kids more interested in politics according to lawmakers supporting it. students could start taking the test in 7th grade--once they pass they're good to go. chloe - at the moment i do not think i would pass but i feel like i would study for it. what's interesting is that once i got to mason city high school i found out that students have to pass the u-s civic test in order to pass government class--so to them--this would be a piece of cake. live in mason city - emily boster - kimt news 3. students would need to get 60 percent correct to pass.