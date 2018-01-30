Speech to Text for Grant money used to buy laptops

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and girls club of rochester recently got a check for 15- thousand dollars from a-t and t. boys and girls club money-vo-1 lowerthird2line:boys & girls club receives $15,000 rochester, mn and that grant money went to buy six new laptops for their youth programs. one junior staffer says the computers help fill a need in some teens' lives.xxx boys and girls club money-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tanisha chitseko junior staff at boys & girls club "the laptops and all the other things upstairs in the ed center help kids work on their school work when they don't have ways to access the internet at home." the organization helps kids become job- ready by teaching them how to fill out applications...w rite resumes and conduct themselves during interviews. / y-s-s