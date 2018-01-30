Speech to Text for AAA finds most drivers experience road rage

a report from the triple-a foundation for traffic safety- nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger.. aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the past year. road rage incidents-llvosot-6 lowerthird2line:road rage statistic report mason city, ia some of the key findings from the report show that 51 percent of drivers tailgate on purpose.. 47 percent yell at other drivers and 45 percent honk to show annoyance or anger. we spoke to a local driver earlier today at a rest stop who says he is not surpised about the statistics - as he has had his share of encounters with road rage..but says it's important to ignore them.xxx road rage incidents-sot-2 road rage incidents-sot-3 i don't think that it proves anything to engage anybody we dont know whats goin gon with them and i make enough mistakes on the raod myself and we tend to follow the middle lane as much as possible let people go around and drive moderately." triple a encourages drivers not to offend other drivers.. be forgiving if someone is angry and do not respond to their anger. / / the