Speech to Text for How do parents protect their kids from the flu?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the c-d-c warning that pediatric flu deaths could hit a record high this year - we're wondering how parents can best protect their children. flu flu flu-stngr-1 kimt news three's brian tabick is speaking with local health officials to find out if a double dose of the flu shot is necessary... and if there's a way to protect kids too young to get it. he's also learning if our area is seeing a shortage of anti-viral drugs as the flu continues to spread. he joins us now live... brian - what are you finding out?xxx flu flu flu-lvo-4 raquel - according to those with the cerro gordo county department of public health babies under six months old can not get the flu shot. flu flu flu-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:when should kids get the flu shot? mason city, ia instead - pregnant women should be getting the shot - which can protect their infants for that first six months. for children between six months and seven years of age - parents might want to think about having their kids vaccinated twice. they say the first shot will get the immune system working... but that second shot can provide it with a boost. and while the vaccine can be dangerous for older folks - one woman i spoke to says she always gets the shot.xxx flu flu flu-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:nancy kuehn mason city, ia oh i think it's the same as it always been even though im getting up in age hahah you just want to protect we don't want to have it. flu flu flu-lsot-3 raquel - i'm also learning today that anti-viral medicines such as tamiflu are becoming harder and harder to find nationally. so - i am looking into where you can find those drugs in our area. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. we've been calling pharmacies throughout the area today...and learning some cities are seeing a shortage of tami-flu. we'll tell you where - as our flu coverages continues on kimt news three at six. / state of the