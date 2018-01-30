wx_icon Mason City 29°

wx_icon Albert Lea 28°

wx_icon Austin 25°

wx_icon Charles City 28°

wx_icon Rochester 24°

Clear
Livestream View Now

How do parents protect their kids from the flu?

We are learning what steps need to be taken to best keep kids healthy this flu season.

Posted: Tue Jan 30 15:50:10 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 30 15:50:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for How do parents protect their kids from the flu?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the c-d-c warning that pediatric flu deaths could hit a record high this year - we're wondering how parents can best protect their children. flu flu flu-stngr-1 kimt news three's brian tabick is speaking with local health officials to find out if a double dose of the flu shot is necessary... and if there's a way to protect kids too young to get it. he's also learning if our area is seeing a shortage of anti-viral drugs as the flu continues to spread. he joins us now live... brian - what are you finding out?xxx flu flu flu-lvo-4 raquel - according to those with the cerro gordo county department of public health babies under six months old can not get the flu shot. flu flu flu-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:when should kids get the flu shot? mason city, ia instead - pregnant women should be getting the shot - which can protect their infants for that first six months. for children between six months and seven years of age - parents might want to think about having their kids vaccinated twice. they say the first shot will get the immune system working... but that second shot can provide it with a boost. and while the vaccine can be dangerous for older folks - one woman i spoke to says she always gets the shot.xxx flu flu flu-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:nancy kuehn mason city, ia oh i think it's the same as it always been even though im getting up in age hahah you just want to protect we don't want to have it. flu flu flu-lsot-3 raquel - i'm also learning today that anti-viral medicines such as tamiflu are becoming harder and harder to find nationally. so - i am looking into where you can find those drugs in our area. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. we've been calling pharmacies throughout the area today...and learning some cities are seeing a shortage of tami-flu. we'll tell you where - as our flu coverages continues on kimt news three at six. / state of the

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events