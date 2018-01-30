Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-30-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

clouds returned across north iowa and southern minnesota and so did the wind speeds. while it felt cooler today, the wind actually helped us warm up into the 20's for highs today. a quick moving system will look to bring a dusting of snowfall in our northern counties. the best chances to see some light snow overnight tonight and into early wednesday morning would be around rochester and owatonna. the clouds will temporarily break throughout the day on wednesday as temperatures warm up into the lower to mid 30's for highs. a strong cold front will move through that night dropping us to the single digits for overnight lows on wednesday night. this will also bring another chance for some light snowfall with only minor accumulations possible. thursday will be sunny but cold with highs only in the lower double digits. friday will start out a few degrees below zero before warming into the mid to upper teens for highs. another round of light snow looks to move through for saturday. this will produce accumulations of around a half inch to an inch. sunday is looking cleaer with highs only in the single digits after starting out a few degrees below zero that day. next week will bring more light snow chances. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated snow in minnesota. lows: mid 20's. winds: south becoming west at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: lower to mid 30's. winds: west- northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: mostly cloudy/isolated light snow. lows: mid single digits. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. thank you tyler.