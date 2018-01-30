Speech to Text for weather forecast 1.30.2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( clouds will slowly move back in this morning alongside some strong winds from the south and warming temperatures. highs will climb into the upper 20s and low 30s for the area, as the dominating high pressure from monday continues to move eastward. winds will pick up from the southeast helping fuel this quick warming trend. expect winds to be strong, anywhere between 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts reaching into the mid 30s. this could have an impact on travel, especially for high profile vehicles. the winds continue tonight with temperatures only falling a few degrees before warming back up for wednesday. the chance for isolated snowfall continues for southern minnesota overnight. a strong cold front will follow the warming trend thus plummeting our temperatures back into the lower teens and single digits for highs come thursday. our next chance for some accumulating snowfall arrives saturday. today: increasing clouds/breezy highs: lower 30's. winds: southeast at 15 to 25 mph. gusts up to 35 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/breezy/i solated light snow in southern minnesota. lows: upper 20's rising to lower 30's. winds: south 10 to 20 mph. gusts up to 30 mph. wednesday: thanks jon.