Speech to Text for A growing problem in Austin Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a group in austin is working together to figure out how to handle a growing problem. youth education programs in the city continue to grow... forcing educators and the community to find more space. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan explains how to community hopes to solve the problem. on the scene i.j. holton intermediate exists today because of a task force formed just a few years ago. through numerous meetings... educators, school leaders, and parents determined that they needed to address the growing district. now?a second task force is looking closely at preschool through fourth grade. monday night at the austin public library? members of the community came to join in a conversation about how much space elementary schoolers need. the main goal is to spot concerns with space and enrollment and then how to tackle them appropriately. district memebers have started looking at different potential spaces and talking over prices with architects. those who live in the community say they are proud they can come together for the good of the youth. "the people do a great job of taking care of one another and this is one more opportunity to do that." more than fifty people attended the meeting to brainstorm and share opinions about solutions. in austin?brooke mckivergan yesterday was the first meeting for the task force. future meeting are expected to be held at least once a month for the next four months.