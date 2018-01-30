Speech to Text for Lung cancer survivor wins tickets to Super Bowl 52

a lung cancer survivor who was treated at mayo clinic has won a national fundraising competition. here's a look at linda wortman's fundraising page ? "run like l." she's raised over 50? thousand dollars for lung cancer research while participating in the lung cancer survivors' super bowl challenge. wortman says she's giving back to the place that gave her (her life back./// "and the way in which we could give back was to help support the doctors who do lung cancer research, and pay it forward by raising money specifically for them." eighty percent of the money will go back to mayo clinic. because she raised the most money ? wortman has won a trip to superbowl 52.///