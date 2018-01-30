Speech to Text for Rochester Library shows off new literacy hub

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

at the rochester public library's new literacy hub is now open. take a look at this transformatio n. . plastic and metal beams turned into to a space with two tutoring rooms and special books to help people learn english. from it's funding to details like wooden coat racks... which were made by former rochester city council president john hunizker. the library says the hub is an example of the community taking care of itself./// we're a very compassionate community and that's really reflected by what we've done here. it is about the community taking care of each other and giving back to each other. the total cost of the literacy hub is about 48 thousand dollars. funding for the hub came from fundraising, business donations, and donations from private doners in the community.