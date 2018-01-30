Speech to Text for Filing taxes early

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tax season is officially under way. the internal revenue service is now accepting e? filings of taxes, but are you ready to start filing? kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live after looking into the pros and cons of getting it done early. this year's deadline for taxes is april 17th but experts have some reasons why you might not want to wait that long. experts at med? city tax accounting and consulting say there are benefits to filing early. like ? getting your refund earlier, and being in a position to structure or budget how you will repay your debt. a lot of people we talked to say they like to get taxes done early... but not everyone can./// because don't get all our statements in until that late date so we have to wait until we get all that information. one of the possible downsides to filing early could be having to re? file if investments on an initial 10?99 are inaccurate. the owner of med city tax says sometimes a client gets a statement in january then another one in march with a different med city tax also says waiting too close to the deadline could give you less time to review your tax filings, which could mean innacurate taxes. the iowa department of revenue has started processing income tax returns... and taxpayers in minnesota can officially start filing (their state income tax returns. it's also the first day federal income tax returns are accepted by the i?r?s. both minnesota and federal returns will be accepted until the april 17th deadline. however ? iowa taxpayers have until april 30th for their state returns.///