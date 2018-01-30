Speech to Text for Live at Super Bowl Opening Night

live at the x-vo-2 we are coming to you live from the xcel energy center in saint paul... where super bowl media day just wrapped up... and we have team coverage coming your way in just a second. live at the x-vo-1 live at the x-vo-3 of course you will never believe who comes out first at the x... patriots quarterback tom brady.... new england met with the media first followed by the eagles.... let me tell you.. this is some kind of event... there was even a shark asking the players questions. / / of course whitney and i were both here asking questions.... whitney i know you spent some time asking what if. we've all heard the phrase minnesota nice.. but after the eagles crushed the vikes in the nfc title game.. i wanted to know.. if that is still true.xxx live part 2-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:minnesota not so nice to eagles st. paul, mn so we have a term here it's called minnesota nice...have you seen minnesota nice or have people been a little cold shoulder live part 2-pkg-3 no it's been minnesota freezing cold....no minnesota, i played here in 2013 and it was cold then and we lost so that was even worse. live part 2-pkg-4 what's colder the weather here or maybe the fans towards you guys being the eagles... live part 2-pkg-5 well i've been stuck in a hotel so i can't really say the fans but they did do a little skol clap when we got in here. live part 2-pkg-6 worst thing you've heard so far maybe from minnesota fan since you've landed here... you're not allowed to eat here i mean that's terrible we hungry it's not even about, it's about the food but i feel them though at least they are avid fans you can't get mad at them for that. do you have a message for them, there's a lot of purple out here maybe some advice for getting over the hurt and wishing i was interviewing the vikings and not you right now. support them through next year maybe they will get back to that point, maybe we will see you all again. there really is no restrictions for the questions that we can ask the players tonight... and aj it sounds like you had some tough ones. yeah.. for sure.. i wanted to ask the questions that everyone in our area really cares about.xxx live part 3-sot-1 lowerthird2line:asking the tough questions st. paul, mn aj: alright we have three basketball teams in the top five. crestwood, clear lake and osage, who will go furthest this year. live part 3-pkg-3 laadrian i think clear has it. aj: any reason why? they are the best. live part 3-pkg-4 phillip: i would probably say crestwood, live part 3-pkg-5 aj: any reason why? phillip: i cant give you a reason, thats my favorite, thats who i want to win. aj: how about that lake mils wrestling team, theyve been on a roll since christmas, what do you think is going well with them? phillip: i dont know, they must have got some good presents for christmas. aj: the austin boys have finished second a couple of years recently, is this the year they win a state title? laadrian: if they get the most points at the state meet, it will be aj: do you think this is the year to win a state championship? phillip: yeah, i would say probably, when you come in second a whole bunch of times, you get a little hungry, so i would say this is the year they probably jump the curve. / trees story-vo-1 lowerthird2line:trees cousins dominating kimt news 3 sports - in iowa all eyes are on the mats...especiall y on two north butler wrestlers...the trees cousins...bryce trees, a junior is ranked 6th at 113...and brandon trees a senior is ranked 5th at 170....both made state appearances last season but didn't last long on the front side of the bracket...now after having dominating performances at the top of iowa conference each taking home first, both say it's just the start they needed this post season to make a big time run to the state podium. / trees story-sotgx-1 lowerthird2line:bryce trees north butler junior yeah because i never won a conference before so it's definitely a confidence booster. lowerthird2line:brandon trees north butler senior absolutely it feels great he kind of had a rough weekend last weekend came back strong and dominated so it feels pretty cool. spx fp multi line:area sectionals ia hs wrestle clear lake lake mills clarksville 4 luther college ... now that conference tourneys are over it's now time to turn to sectionals where only the top two advance...local teams will be competing all over the state on saturday...inclu ding section sites in clear lake, lake mills, clarksville, and luther college.