Speech to Text for Housing discussion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

lowerthird2line:katie huinker january 29, 2018 thanks for joining us. i'm katie huinker. first tonight - it's an on-going problem - affordable housing in rochester. that's why tonight people are coming together to find a solution. housing discussion-stngr-1 k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan was at the event and has the latest on those efforts.xxx housing discussion-llvosot-1 housing discussion-llvosot-4 tonight at the rochester public library members of the community came together in efforts to address the ongoing issue of affordable housing in olmsted county. housing discussion-llvosot-3 the olmsted county housing environmental scan has met with more than 140 people from 49 different community organizations and businesses to create an assessment of opportunities regarding affordable housing. tonight-the community met up to review results from the original findings and to voice their opinions, have open conversations, and better understand the direction that the scan is going in. a leader of the organization tells me that they really want to find the underlying issues that impact affordable housing and find a way to attack these issues with help from the community. i spoke with some who acknowlege that affordable housing is an issue but say it's not the worst issue to have. xxx housing discussion-llvosot-2 "in some way there are a lot of cllenges good challenges to have in the growing community versus being a community lets say that was going the other way." housing discussion-llvosot-6 an organizer from the event tells me that homeowners are like small businesses. if a small business takes a risk like buying a home, and then it fails they may never be able to take that risk again. and that's why this is so important to our community. in rochester, im brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / the feedback given at today's event will be used in the next phase of the collaborative project.