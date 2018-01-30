Speech to Text for Cost to call for help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

being able to call 9-1-1 when an emergency arises is essential to every town, but for some towns being able to make that call comes at a price. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick breaks down how local counties handle the cost of dispatch services and how small town residents are being impacted. the hancock county board of supervisors voted to lower the amount of money smaller towns such as goodell have to pay for dispatch services natural sound there isn't a lot in the town of goodell, but for the 139 people who live here, it's home. it's a beautiful town very good neighbors it's a friendly environment is the small town everybody knows each other it's a good time got no problems here no crime but last year the county board of supervisors changed the formula they use to charge towns for dispatch services. that means small towns like goodell would have to pay close to 3,000 dollars a year, that's one thousand more than the year before. something city staff say is just not fesable for the small town. i love this town but today the county board of supervisors voted to lower that payment for three hancock county towns to only 15 percent of the dispatch services budget meaning the city of goodell would pay just over a grand for the services, but leave the county in total, with a 12 thousand dollar shortfall. they can find some money some other way they can cut something someplace here's a look at the break down of how cities in hancock county would pay the dispatch services budget of nearly 417 thousand dollars-- according to those with the county the two biggest communities, garner and britt would pay 71 percent of the bill the remaining counties would pay 15 percent. hancock county is not the only area to charge for this service-- winnebago coutny has a dispatch service budget of nearly 434 thousand dollars. the county pays for half of that bill-- forest city then pays half of the remainder leaving the rest of the cities to pay the remaining amounts. the town of scareville which has 89 residents according to the most recent census pays point eight percent of the remaining budget. despite hancock county working with the small towns to make their dues cheaper, those who live in these small towns say something needs to change. we shouldn't have to pay anything to the county for police protection in goodell brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. if you want to find out what your county pays you can head to our website k- i-m-t dot com and find this story under local news.