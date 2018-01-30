Speech to Text for Proposed Road Improvements

They're looking to improve fourth street southwest from 1st avenue to 6th avenue. They're still in the design stage...but the goal is to improve transportation and safety on the road. This means adding traffic and pedestrian signals as well as bike lanes. One man who bikes to work in the summer and drives in the winter says the road could use improvements. Jeff Brunette from Rochester, MN said: "I'm all for the bike lane thing because like I say I do bicycle to work often in the summers so that would be helpful I think." City workers will present their plans to the city council in the near future.