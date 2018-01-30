Speech to Text for Athletes Reporting Sex Abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

senator joni ernst is looking out for student athletes - as she pushes for legislation to ensure sex abuse allegations are taken seriously. college sex abuse-vo-2 lowerthird2line:athletes reporting sex abuse mason city, ia that bill would impact colleges including north iowa area community college. it would require immediate reporting of suspected sexual abuse at facilities under the jurisdiction of u-s amateur athletic governing bodies...and law enforcement would have to be contacted. a niacc student we spoke with says she doesn't think people report abuse very often. xxx college sex abuse-sot-2 lowerthird2line:chante anderson student chante - i think some people might not because they're scared to report it for whatever reasons. colleges like niacc or r-c-t-c have policies in place when it comes to sexual violence and misconduct...say ing their schools do not tolerate it under title nine. this new bill has been passed by the u-s senate so far. / prices at the pump are on