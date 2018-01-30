Speech to Text for Flu Continues to Spread

flu is causing a vicious cycle when it comes to parents and hospitals dealing with the illness... people are trying to get themselves or their kids in --and area hospitals are feeling the influx. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is live in mason city now. emily what do people need to know? xxx flu-lintro-2 katie - heath facilities across our area are seeing an influx in flulike illnesses. i'm here at quick care urgent care clinic where i am told there is a 30 minute wait to get in to see a doctor. the scary thing is...most people coming through these doors have the flu...so some parents i've talked with say they are a little leery to make an appointment. others have been happy to avoid the sickness...but get this... the u-s centers for disease control and prevention are saying we haven't even hit the peak of flu season leaving many dreading what's to come.xxx flu-lpkg-1 flu-lpkg-2 amy wike is back to work after being out for a week with the flu. flu-lpkg-5 amy - it took my youngest son down first, then my daughter, then i got it, and when you're sick you still have to function. flu-lpkg-3 and she says life has been very stressful dealing with it all. amy - busy, lots of waiting, lots of sitting, expensive medicine, tamaflu is very expensive. wike didn't run into too many issues when it came to getting her and her kids in to the doctors--only having to wait once overnight to get a child in. then there's parents like kara ruge-- flu-lpkg-6 kara - as a parent we've done everything we can to try to protect them vaccinate them, we clean like crazy, bleach bomb our house, wipe off carts, avoid taking them somewhere where sick people might be. flu-lpkg-4 the flu hasn't hit her house yet--but if it does she's dreading having to make an appointment if it does. kara - you think maybe you're little one has an ear infection but you stop and think yes but then i have to the doctors office where there is flu, norovirus, which is worse than an ear infection so you wait it out a little bit longer to see if it will work itself out. mercy medical center-north iowa reports having a 150 percent influx of patients in their emergency department compared to this time last year. and places like quick care urgent care clinic say nearly everyone coming in thinking they have the flu--does. flu-lpkg-7 mayo clinic's emergency department is also seeing an increase. leaving parents like wike wanting this whole flu season--to be done. amy - you don't get paid when you're not at work, kids are missing, school, bills still have to be paid, and you still need food on the table. / / flu-ltag-2 those i spoke with at urgent care stress if you feel like you're starting to get sick just make that appointment. the sooner you catch it--the better. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / / mercy medical center-north iowa still has restrictions in place when it comes to visitors. no one under 18 is urged to visit someone in the hospital along with if you have a cough, fever, or sore throat stay home. / / trial is