in high- demand throughout the u-s... and that means some positions are not getting filled. and one place that's happening is at rural nursing homes. nurse shortage-vo-1 lowerthird2line:nationwide nursing shortage kimt news 3 according to the bureau of labor statistics the demand for nurses is expected to grow 15 percent for the next 10 years. janice hartwich has been in a senior living facility for over two years. she says when her husband fell - they needed to move because there was a lack of care in their home city of red wing.xxx nurse shortage-sot-1 nurse shortage-sot-2 they didnt have the nursing staff to take care of him during..all periods of the day and night because he would fall out of bed and he would have to lay and yell for help the bureau also says that by 20- 25 - the need for nurses will be more than twice the shortage felt in the 19- 60's. that's when medicare and medicaid were introduced... which led to a higher demand for doctors and nurses. / as the