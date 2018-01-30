Speech to Text for Facility gets new purpose

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in clear lake - which was formally known as opportunity village - is now repurposing homes that were used to house for those with disabilities-- take a look. senior living-vo-1 lowerthird2line:repurposing one vision campus clear lake, ia those with one vision say they will change these cottages in to senior living homes. they say these cottages are no longer in use after a supreme court decision stated individuals with disabilites have the right to live on their own. one vision says they were able to transition 120 individuals to homes throughout the north iowa area. one person we spoke with says they like that the company is repurposing the properties.xxx senior living-sot-1 lowerthird2line:joel schwichtenberg clear lake, ia my grandparents were actually one of the original investors in opportunity village and to see those cottages repurposed to retirement facilities is giving back to that generation. the plan would include up to 27 townhomes and 48 apartments. a groundbreaking ceremony is set for this spring. / lowerthirdbanner:nursing