Speech to Text for Fire investigators work to determine cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fire officials are still investigating the cause of a fire at a school in rochester. it happened sunday afternoon at lourdes high school. fire officials say the fire involved cardboard boxes underneath stairs near the auditorium in lourdes high school. they're still trying to figure out how the fire even got started. fire crews respond to lourdes high school rochester, mn. before fire crews got here... a student actually used a portable fire extinguisher to try to control the flames before the sprinkler system went off. we reached out to that student - david poirier who's a senior at lourdes high school. he says in a statement - "my first goal was safety of all the people in the building. items can be replaced... not people." students from the high school say they think his actions were very brave. they also say they wouldn't even know what to do if they were in the same situation.