Speech to Text for Gas leak in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and utility workers were called out this afternoon after a report of a gas leak. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live from the scene. alex?xxx gas leak-lvo-4 raquel - a gas leak in a north mason city neighborhood this afternoon has ended safely. moving expenses and taxes-lvo-2 around 2:30 - aliant energy was drilling a hole for a new electric pole when the drill struck a gas line in front of an apartment in the 00 block of 16th avenue north east. gas leak-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:gas leak mason city, ia however - nearby residents were not evacuated - and fire crews did allow one resident in the apartment back in - but nearby streets were barricaded off as a precaution. mason city fire lieutenant steven bull says they are very fortunate this didn't grow into a bigger problem - and reminds residents to take the necessary steps if they smell gas.xxx gas leak-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:steven bull mcfd lieutenant "call the one call number and they'll locate generally within 72 hours...locate all your phone lines, gas lines, electrical lines that are underground." moving expenses and taxes-lsot-3 live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. and that one call number is 8-1-1. / ots:5-vehicle crash windshield.png police