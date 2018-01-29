Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-29-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

thanks to an area of high pressure remaining in control over the midwest, that has kept things pretty chilly across the area. our overnight lows tonight will fall to the single digits. tuesday will begin with sunshine as temperatures warm up into the upper 20's to the lower 30's thanks to the wind becoming more southeast. weather-main-7 kimt storm-team 3 meteorologist brandon libby is live in mason city with an update on snow totals - brandon.xxx snow comparison-lvo-2 as you can see behind me, there is not a whole lot of snow in mason city. snow comparison-lvo-1 snow comparison-lvo-5 it was a very different scene much of last winter. bouts of heavy snow with every winter storm seemingly setting its sights and taking aim at the viewing area. this year has been different though, for some of us. ths month in mason city and north iowa, we have seen just over five inches of snow, normally we see double that and last year we had triple of what we've seen this month. the tables turn though for rochester and southern minnesota, 16 inches this month, normally we get 11, and last year at this time 13.0 inches so we are actually ahead of schedule for january in southern minnesota. winter is not over yet though with more chances for snow in the forecast: for more on that here's kimt storm-team 3 chief meteorologist tyler roney. / it will be a windy day with the wind ranging from 15 to 25 mph. clouds will be increasing throughout the day leading to a chance for some light snow in southern minnesota tuesday night and into early wednesday morning. this wouldn't arrive until atfer midnight. temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30's for wednesday before things cool down again behind a strong cold front by wednesday night. our highs on thursday and friday will only be in the teens. our next chance for snow will arrive on saturday looking to bring a half inch to an inch of new accumulation across the entire area. sunday and next week is looking quiet with temperatures in the teens for highs and overnight lows in the single digits. tonight: mostly clear. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. tuesday: increasing clouds/windy. highs: upper 20's to lower 30's. winds: southeast at 15 to 25 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/isolated light snow in southern minnesota. lows: lower to mid 20's. winds: southeast at 15 to 20 mph. super bowl coverage-vo-4 it's the start of super bowl week in