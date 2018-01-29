Speech to Text for weather forecast 1.29.2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the sun returns in full force today with mostly sunny skies across the area. despite the increase in sunshine, cooler air will hold strong with highs only climbing into the teens for everyone and lows dipping back into the single digits under mostly clear skies tonight. winds will begin to pick up from the south starting on tuesday which will have a profound effect on our temperatures as they climb back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. gusts anywhere from 25 to 35 miles per hour will be possible through the day which may impact travel for some. a bust of cooler air returns wednesday night as highs go from the upper 30s during the day to single digits overnight. our next likely chance for snowfall kicks off friday night through saturday and into sunday where we see highs hovering around 20. today: mostly sunny. highs: middle teens. winds: north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: middle single digits. winds: north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: increasing clouds/breezy highs: lower 30s. winds: south thanks jon. if you're looking for some winter fun ideas... head up north. in saint paul... you can go down a 130? foot, snow filled