Speech to Text for Rochester Fire responds to fire at Lourdes High School

the rochester fire department responded to a fire at a local high school this afternoon just before 2 o'clock. roch lourdes hs fire-vo-1 roch lourdes hs fire-vo-2 it happened here at lourdes high school. fire officials say the fire involved cardboard boxes underneath stairs near the auditorium. a student used a portable fire extinguisher to try to control the flames. heat from the fire was able to activate the sprinkler system which kept the fire in check until firefighters arrived. crews had to evacuate the building to prevent smoke inhalation and get the smoke out of the building. no one was injured in the fire but the school is looking at five- thousand dollards in clean-up fees. the cause of the fire is still under investigation. / as