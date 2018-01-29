wx_icon Mason City 14°

Shots fired in Franklin County early Sunday Full Story

Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the Dows exit off Interstate 35.

Posted: Sun Jan 28 21:19:09 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Jan 28 21:19:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

choosing kimt news 3 - i'm calyn thompson. we begin tonight with breaking news... the franklin county sheriff's office is investigating a report of an early morning shooting. frankklin co shooting-vo-1 frankklin co shooting-vo-3 authorities responded around 1:30 a-m near the dows exit off of interstate 35 in franklin county. authorities say the victim was transported to north iowa mercy hospital for treatment. the franklin county sheriff's office and the iowa division of criminal investigation is investigating the circumstances. be sure to

