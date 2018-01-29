Speech to Text for Iowa group aims to change animal welfare laws

change the state's animal welfare and puppy mill laws - which are some of the most unregulated in the country. kimt news three's alex jirgens explains.xxx companion animals-pkg-1 companion animals-pkg-6 the iowa voters for companion animals hosted a forum at mason city brewing this afternoon. the goal? to change the way the state deals with animal cruelty and puppy mills. currently, animal cruelty is illegal in iowa - but the law is less comprehensive and weaker than comparable laws in other states. in fact, iowa has the second worst cruelty laws in the country after kentucky. and puppy mills can be found all across the state. "i was in the market for a puppy myself, and i accidentally stumbled upon one." mary lahay is the leader of iowa v-c-a - and became interested in changing the law about ten years ago. companion animals-pkg-7 "and when i saw how bad the conditions were, i went in search of someone who might be able to help. i couldn't find anyone, so then we started this organization and we haven't looked back." companion animals-pkg-8 the organization has had a bill in the legislature since 2009 - however...it has been a very slow process. the biggest proposal in senate bill 2254 - which would have provided better protections for the over 15,000 adult breeding dogs in iowa - did not pass in 2014 - but there may be hope in sight. senate bill 421 - which seeks to strengthen welfare laws... was introduced last march - and passed through the subcommittee last week. companion animals-pkg-5 in terms of puppy mills - nearly every county in the state has at least one - with sioux and lee having many more. senate bill 454 - on the other hand - aims to protect dogs in iowa's federally licensed commercial dog breeding facilities. these measures will not apply to livestock - nor to those who are small- scale breeders with less than 3 dogs. any change can go a long way - for our furry friends. companion animals-pkg-2 "iowa's animal welfare laws are 49th in the nation. we can do better. it's one of the worst in the country. and obviously, we have a long way to go." in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the iowa v-c-a invites those who are interested in lobbying to come with them to des moines on february 20th. companion animals-tag-2 to find out more,