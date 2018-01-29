Speech to Text for RAGBRAI announces 2018 route

bicycle ride across iowa - also known as ragbrai - have announced the route for 20-18. ragbrai route announced-vo-1 ragbrai route announced-vo-2 take a look - the route starts in onawa and continues through denison... jefferson... ames... newton... sigourney... and iowa city before ending in davenport. ragbrai route announced-vo-3 i spoke with a local bike shop today to see how they're preparing. and they tell me they've already been helping customers get ready for week-long biking adventure.xxx ragbrai route announced-sot-1 ragbrai route announced-sot-2 "when one year is done, they're making their plans for next year, whether it's training or getting their bus ready or ya know they saw something that they thought was really neat on ragbrai and they're like hey we should do that for our team." the route comes in at just under 430 miles and doesn't see too many hills... which organizers say should make it fairly easy compared to past rides. /