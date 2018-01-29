Speech to Text for Hard as Nails Hunter Hagen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

last season was a year of seconds for west hancock wrestler hunter hagen...second in the conference, second in the district, and second at state...taking runner up to lake mills' slade sifuentes the whole way...but now in his senior season...the eagle grappler is determined to finish out his high school career atop the podium at the well.xxx hagen pkg-pkg-1 hagen pkg-pkg-2 hunter: i watch mine and slades matches like all five of them at least twice a day maybe hagen pkg-pkg-5 whitney: hunter hagen spent a lot of his time in the off season fixated on the few matches he lost last year...but now the senior is full steam ahead with the road to the well starting this saturday... hunter: the last couple of years i've been more of a defensive wrestler and this year i'm trying to open up and score more points i guess more fun to watch i guess hagen pkg-pkg-4 mark: he still very aggressive person aggressive wrestler someone who doesn't want to just get by but you want to score points you want to get up for guys and be kind of a hammer and he does a good job of that hagen pkg-pkg-6 whitney: he's hammered away at the competiton so far keeping his second ranked status in the state throughout the regular season and going toe to toe these past two weeks with his new lake mills nemesis gabe irons... hunter: really any good competition around is always fun whether you are bumping up or someone else is bumping up it's just fun to watch and participate actually just whatever whitney: and he's using that extensive experience against some of the best to help him finish as the best in state hagen pkg-pkg-3 tate: he knows what he's doing he's been wrestling for very long time he's got a lot of technique that even in here trying to take them down it's hard to do trust me hagen pkg-pkg-7 whitney: but despite what he's proven on the mats so far...he's not looking too far ahead, knowing from this point forward every match could be his last. hunter: learning that no matter what what rank you are there's going to be someone better than you you know you can't get your head in the clouds too