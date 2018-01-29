Speech to Text for Sex trafficking awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

super bowl being only a week away... local churches are helping bring light to dark issue that could rise when many people get together in one space. sex trafficking-vo-1 sex trafficking-vo-2 autumn ridge church in rochester held an event today to spread awareness on sex trafficking. justin van dalen is a church member and works closely with international justice misson - an organization that helps prevent violence like sex trafficking. he lead the presentation and says awareness like this can lead to a meaningful impact if people speak up to elected officials.xxx sex trafficking-sot-1 sex trafficking-sot-2 if 25 or 50 people show up at a city council meeting to say this is important, you know that's a number of people in the room that a voice can be heard. the event educated those in attendance on what sex trafficking is and what they can do to help stop it. /