Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-28-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-4 after a little bit of snow last night, the clouds decided to stick around for today as temperatures really dropped out. with the exception of a few flurries, we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies as temperatures drop to the single digits tonight. we will become sunny for tomorrow by the late morning but temperatures will still be held to about 20 degrees monday. a south wind will pick up on tuesday leading to highs near 30 despite partly sunny skies. we will have a small snow chance tuesday night with decreasing clouds for wednesday and highs in the middle to upper 30's - the warmest of the week. cooler air moves in for the the rest of the week with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. plan on sunshine for thursday with increasing clouds on friday and a snow chance on saturday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits. winds: north northwest at 6 to 12 mph. monday: decreasing am clouds/becomin g sunny. highs: near 20. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. monday night: mostly clear start/increasin g clouds late. lows: middle single digits. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph.