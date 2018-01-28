Speech to Text for Local Sports (1/27)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

metro at north iowa-vo-2 the north iowa bulls were neck and neck with fellow division leading jets through 40 minutes of hockey but in the final period metro pulled ahead for the 3-zip victory metro at north iowa-vo-1 metro at north iowa-vo-3 tonight the north iowa bulls are hoping to right the wrong and split the weekend series... - it doesn't take long for the bulls to get on the board...cameron fagerlee's one timer is blocked but connor clemons cleans it up for the goal - mitch dolter now entering the zone for north iowa firing a wrister josh arnold is looking for the rebound but a leaping save by andrew kormos keeps it at 1- nothing - bulls sent to the sin bin...metro trying to take advantage... jhuwon davis nice feed back to jeremy schwartz for the shot but coliln cain makes the glove save. - but joey bruce lowerthirdlinescore:na3hl metro north iowa 5 4 final opens up the scoring for the jets late in the first as they go on to win it to . / the wrestling post season officially started last night for iowa grapplers when mason city's cullan schriever got a big time decision over another ranked wrestler for his second straight ciml conference title...but today it's the top of iowa wrestlers turn in forest city to try and start this post season off on the right foot.xxx tic wrestling-pkg-1 tic wrestling-pkg-2 we're at the final round of this tourney with these bouts determining conference champs and we start in the first place round at 1:06 brock dates of nashua plainfield taking on avery abernathy of osage diets with the near fall here gets the 6-3 decision at 113 it's north butlers bryce trees who gets the win. it's another close one a 6-3 decision but the win gets trees his first conference crown and 100th victory tic wrestling-pkg-3 sot tic wrestling-pkg-6 at 120 central springs carter pals is looking for a big win over lake mills tyler helgeson and he gets just that with the big time pin in the second period tic wrestling-pkg-4 sot tic wrestling-pkg-7 two great wrestlers at 126 jacob mcbride of newman and belmond klemmes logan heaberlin....but the ranked wrestler wins the tic today getting the 13-1 major super close match at 132 lake mills casey hanson is in overtime with eagle groves mark dawson but dawson gets the sudden victory with this takedown for first at 138 kyle beery gets lake mills a champ securing first place with this pin late in the third over eagle groves lalor some much needed points for the defending conference champ bulldogs. lowerthird2line:kyle beery 138 lbs. champion sot tic wrestling-pkg-8 at 145 nashua plainfield gets another champ tristen brase gets the takedown here over osage's spencer moo berry to help secure the 7-4 first place decision to 152 ghv makes a championship round appearance with jared shaw but it will be eagle groves saxon lyman atop the podium getting the 14-4 major at 160 it's osage versus rockford...gree n devils zach williams gets an important late takedown here over cameron rasing for first tic wrestling-pkg-9 sot tic wrestling-pkg-10 then at 170 it's down to the wire between brandon trees of north butler and newman's chase macleish but trees gets the escape here and holds out for the 3-2 decision to join his cousin as a tic champion tic wrestling-pkg-11 sot tic wrestling-gx-2 here's a look at the team results with lake mills winning for the second straight season...a couple of other first place matches to note...at 182 tucker kroeze of belmond klemme beat central springs' zack ryg in ot 8-6....lake mills' gabe irons beat west hancock's hunter hagen 3-2 at 195 for the second time in a week...panther's zack santee won at 220...and b-k's cameron beminio wins by fall at heavyweight.. / tease 4-vo-1 tease 4-vo-2 fights in mc-vo-2 we've got the river city stand up kickboxing brawls tonight.... - this fight is between a 14 and 16 year old...it lasted the full three rounds but it was colby heller who won by decision - it's local guy jeff becker next taking on donald poss but in 1 minute 59 seconds poss wins by knock out - one more bout for you tonight and it's featuring another local fighter it's marc adam garcia but he loses by knock out in the first round to adlibek bolotbekkov. / tonight: