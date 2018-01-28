Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast (1-27-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather forecast is next. weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-3 brandon wx it was a beautiful start to the day with lots of sunshine that allowed temperatures to get into the lower 40's, but then the cloud cover moved in during the afternoon. this cloud cover delivered a few rain and snow showers of what will be round one of two for today and tonight. another batch of isolated snow showers will arrive later tonight. accumulations will be little if any. unfortunately it looks like more clouds for sunday with a few peaks of sunshine at times. highs will be near 20 degrees. monday the clouds will clear and we will see highs in the upper teens with lows in the single digits. the roller coaster ride continues on tuesday and wednesday with clouds returning but highs will jump to the low and mid 30's with a south wind. we will have a chance for some snow on tuesday night. then, more arctic air arrives and we will see temps cooling into the teens and lows in the single digits/subzero for the end of the week and weekend. snow chances return on saturday and sunday. tonight: isolated snow showers/mostly cloudy. lows: middle teens. winds: north northwest at 6 to 12 mph. sunday: partly sunny. highs: near 20. winds: north at 6 to 12 mph. sunday night: mostly cloudy. lows: middle single digits. winds: north northwest at 4 to 8 mph. the excitement continues as minnesota gets ready to host