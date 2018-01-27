Speech to Text for Sports Overtime (1/26)

time in january.. welcome to sports overtime.... live right here on kimt.. or on our kimt sports facebook page. - and as we all know.. when we get to this time of the year.. games are crazy important. ot vs:12-3 forest city indians 14-2 west hancock eagles - that's very much the case tonight in britt.. for a huge game in the top of iowa conference. - right now north union has the league lead.... but forest city and west hancock.. are one game behind. - whitney blakemore anchors our conference spotlight segment tonight. / fc at wh girls-vo-4 - aj... this is round two this season between the indians and eagles. - lets hope this one is just as good. - back on december 15th.. west hancock won.. in forest city... by 8. fc at wh girls-vo-6 lowerthird2line ot:forest city at west hancock britt, ia - tonight... the eagles are going for the season sweep on their home floor. - it was a really even first quarter.... here comes rachel leerar on a dead sprint for an easy basket. - indians answer... hannah anderson is open on the baseline.. and the senior connects on a three ball. - that play worked so well... lets give it to her again...erin caylor... kicks it to anderson.. that's her second three of the opening quarter. - but after that... amanda chizek driving baseline... the first one is no good... but its actually good news.. because the second one is.. and she is fouled. - and with chizek leading the way...west hancock gets another big conference win. - she has 17 points and 18 boards in the eagles win... 52- 36. / / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball (10) forest city (6) west hancock 38 52 final ghv at lm girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:ghv at lake mills lake mills, ia - staying in the west.. ghv is traveling to lake mills for a conference clash. - ghv with the early lead inbounds to jayden frank in the corner, count three from there for the 4 point lead - lake mills is staying right in it thanks to their seniors what a pass here by teah kesler to laura knudtson for the layin - cards are opening up the three ball left and right they go inside to sadie oulman to give it right back to jillian heitland wide open outside - jessa gasteiger keeps it a close game through the first quarter finding audrey casperson over top for the bucket lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball ghv lake mills 74 69 final it went down to the wire but ghv takes it 74-69. / newman at nk girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:newman at n-k northwood, ia - newman continues a three game road trip at northwood kensett. - were in the third quarter knights with the pass to hailey worman behind the arch and they tack on three. - clara davidson answers right back with a three of her own from the wing - payton olsen what a night for her...leading with 21 points she finds paige walker in transition who banks in three. - this time newman passes inside to faith wadle for the layin the knights go on to win this one 71 to 26. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball newman n-k 71 26 final ot vs:1-15 marshalltown bobcats 9-8 mason city mohawks - shout out to all of the schools doing coaches versus cancer games tonight. - its year number 10 of the event at mason city. - and the mohawks have a pretty impressive goal in mind. - if mason city raises $18,834 dollars this year.. they will reach the 100 thousand dollar mark. mtown at mc girls-vo-5 lowerthird2line ot:marshalltown at mason city mason city, ia - of course that means there is a lot of pink in their game against marshalltown. - check out this pass from anna lensing to megan meyer... its on the money.. and you know megan is not missing from there. - later.... meyer flashes the defense.. playing at the top of the key.. she gets the steal... and takes off the other way for an easy lay in. - the mohawks.. usually play pretty well in their pink jerseys... theres autum anderson open on the wing.. for three more. - and then one more defense to offense play... all out effort from sami miller..she gets it to meyer.. .and its another transition two for megan. - m-c wins... 74-34. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball marshalltown mason city 34 74 final lp at ge girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:#1 l-p at g-e glenville, mn - lyle-pacelli is in the middle of a five game road trip tonight at glenville- emmons. - we're at the very beginning of this one and olivia christianson is wasting no time dropping a dime to to kristi fett underneath for two - now it's abigail bollingberg off of the steal feeding it to christianson for the layin - what a start for christianson and the a's this time she's doing it all by herself taking it to the tin - l-p rolling once again brooke walters lowerthirdlinescore ot:mn hs basketball (1) lyle-pacelli glenville-emmons 69 20 final in bounds and around they go to kendal truckenmiller at the top of the key for three...a's get the win 69-20. / owatonna at al girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:owatonna at albert lea albert lea, mn - the albert lea girls gave owatonna a run in their first game of the year.. round two tonight. - samantha skarstad is able to get the tigers first points of the night off the screen...she drvies down the lane for two - but huskies race out to a quick lead...sydney schultz off the rebound gets some fast break points with the contested layin - but a-l is able to get a play going here...rachel rehnelt with the backdoor pass to lydia boorsma for the bucket lowerthirdlinescore ot:mn hs basketball owatonna albert lea 76 43 final - now it's skarstad again this time she finds rehnelt in the corner for the triple but owatonna gets this one....76 to 43. / spx ot tease-vo-3 spx ot tease-vo-2 - brian tabick's appetite always gets pretty big on fridays... and tonight.. .he's going to the concession stand at northwood kensett. - tabicks taste of the town.. is next. the town has sampled a variety of foods this winter... but tonight... he's going back to the bread and butter of basketball season... no not actually bread and butter. - but popcorn. - in fact...there was a local referee.. who will remain nameless that told me mid- game to send tabick to northwood... and try the popcorn. - so here we go..tabicks taste of the town at n-k.xxx ttt at nk-pkg-2 ttt at nk-pkg-3 when i signed up for this gig i was hoping to put on a couple of pounds from eating all of this consession stand food, but so far no luck but hopefully by stopping in northwood kennsett we can change that. the lines to get food at a northwood game are some of the largest most patiant i've seen yet. natural sound but there is a reason why so many people wait in line. natural sound natural sound the popcorn may be cheap in price, but it's worth the dollar. natural sound joining me know is the head chef of the popcorn rob hegenstag ron what makes this stuff so good. well i cant give out my secrets but we started hearing about it a couple of years ago at wrestling and track meets that people really like the north iowa or top of iowa confress winners popcorn and it just kept going. well with a secret recipe it's time to give it a try. cooper jewelseth is the official spokesperson and i have myself a hole panel of taste testers cooper what makes it so good. that it's buttery and salt perfect lets rate it. ill give it a nine what about you, nine, ten-- in northwood brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. newman at nk boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:newman at n-k northwood, ia - thank you b-t... lets head into the gym.. for the vikes game against newman. - good ball movement here from newman finds brady gatton open for an easy layup. - vikings keeping this one close-- aj brandstad finds a lane and gets the bucket. - vikes again joshua fick drives pass to colten moretz that's a three ball. - but newman too good pass here to jared bock he finishes the knights go on to win this one 67-42. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball newman n-k 67 42 final st ansgar at wf boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:st. ansgar at west fork sheffield, ia - the west fork boys have won five straight.. taking on st. ansgar tonight. - if you make an effort on the glass.. you know frank schnoes will get you on the floor... nathan meinders gets a rebound and putback. - nice feed here for team red... collin kramer to ethan kirchgatter... ethan goes glass for two. - warhawks answer in transition..mitc hell halloran fights through a little contact in the lane..theres two of his 17. - but why stop there... he made the lay up.. and now he makes the three. - zach martinek is also in double figures.. west fork wins.. 75-45. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball st. ansgar west fork 45 75 final mtown at mc boys-vo-5 mtown at mc boys-vo-3 - lets go back to coaches versus cancer night at m-c.. mohawks taking on marshalltown. - jordan brown is open for three... and when he is that wide open.. you know hes not going to miss. - then how about this backdoor feed from jeffrey skogen to dylan miller for two more. - but the bobcats win... 63-56. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball marshalltown mason city 63 56 final ot fp 4 team score:mn hs basketball (2) austin regular season packers 75 winona winhawks 49 k-m ... - a couple of boys scores from minnesota to send your way tonight. - final tease-rdr-3 final tease-rdr-2 - that's a wrap for our basketball coverage tonight... but we still have two sports to cover.. wrestling.. and north iowa bulls hockey.. .next. / wrong... when the north iowa bulls score a ton of goals... and win games 16-3.. .it makes our job really easy. - basically just turn the camera at the net... and watch for the light behind the net. ot vs:29-4-1 metro jets 31-1-2 north iowa bulls - but there is something to be said about tough.. grind it out hockey.. and thats what we are expecting this weekend. - the metro jets are in town.. and as you see with their records... this should be good. metro at ni bulls-vo-6 lowerthird2line ot:metro at north iowa mason city, ia - north iowa did win two games on the jets home ice earlier this year. - i tell you what this game is good as advertised... and so is bulls goalie.. the cain event.. colin cain sends that shot wide. - maybe his best save of the night.. comes right here... after a turnover.. the jets are on the breakaway...grif fin sawyer... has a great look... but no candy cains for you... - i did a story on cain last night.. and really could have used these highlights.. because they are crazy good... keeping metro scoreless. - on the other side of the ice.. its more of the same... jets goalie andrew kormos.. also pitches a first period shut out. - but metro wins in mason city... 3-zip. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:na3hl metro north iowa 3 0 final iowa lakes at niacc wrestle-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:iowa lakes at niacc mason city, ia - the niacc wrestling team rolls out their mats for a home dual against iowa lakes tonight. - there is drama right from the get go in this one... niacc's mark gonzales is trailing.. deep into the third period... until this happens.. a fall at 6:53. -top ten showdown at 141 pounds... and niacc's austin anderly... proves why he is number one... beating iowa lakes number 7 anthony fisher...6-4. - niacc wins the dual.. 30-13. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:jc wrestling iowa lakes niacc 13 30 final goodbye-tag-2 - mason city's cullan schriever wins a ciml wrestling title. -- and that's a wrap for our final sports overtime in july.. thanks to whitney.. brian and carlos for their help tonight. - dont forget tomorrow... t-i-c wrestling tournament in forest city.. can anybody catch lake mills.. whitney will have your highlights. - have a great weekend everybody.