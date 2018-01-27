wx_icon Mason City 37°

wx_icon Albert Lea 36°

wx_icon Austin 37°

wx_icon Charles City 43°

wx_icon Rochester 38°

Clear

Movie Theater Gets Makeover

The Northwood Theater is closed for renovations

Posted: Fri Jan 26 16:55:00 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Jan 26 16:55:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Movie Theater Gets Makeover

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

getting a big makeover. theater closed-vo-1 theater closed-vo-2 the northwood theatre is closed for a week. that's because new seats are being installed. we're told the theatre already draws in a large crowd on the weekends...and nearby businesses are hopeful the changes will continue to bring in customers.xxx theater closed-sot-1 lowerthird2line:carrie hagen tequila's "i think it might bring in more business for tequila's. more people will come into town and check out the new addition to the theater." the theatre is expected to re open one week from today. / -

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events