Speech to Text for Hands-On History Lesson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

island-stnger-2 right now...minority students make up more than twenty-three percent of the student body in iowa public schools. that's according to the recent condition of education report. now...students at a local school are learning about the hot topic of immigration...by taking a trip back in time...to ellis island. mock ellis island-stnger-1 k-i-m-t news three's emily boster takes us to this hands-on history lesson.xxx mock ellis island-llpkg-2 mock ellis island-llpkg-3 emily - these third graders here at jefferson elementary are becoming immigrants today. they're riding a mock ship, getting medically and legally inspected, seeing if they get to come to america. lowerthird2line:learning about ellis island mason city, ia these students have their suitcases and passports ready to go. including nadia jackson. mock ellis island-llpkg-6 nadia - i think learning about your culture is pretty fun because you get to learn about your ancestors and your family. mock ellis island-llpkg-10 they're headed to ellis island on this day--in order to learn about how people from all across the world came to america--and what it took. kaden servantez is excited to find out who's all riding on the ship with him. mock ellis island-llpkg-8 kaden - first class is where they have all the chairs and steerage is where they don't have all the chairs and dirt. mock ellis island-llpkg-11 students not only got split it up in either first class or steerage -- some were even asked to give up an suitcase item in order to even hop on board. then they were medically and legally inspected--givin g kids an idea on how hard getting in to america could be. nadia- i think they should have been welcomed like other people should. teachers explained while they're not connecting this days lesson with current immigration issues...it's still timely. and the goal is to show kids a different way of learning along with understanding everyone has a history. kaden -then we can learn about italy, japan, germany and ireland. jackson explains she feels people do a better job now a days to accept other people--then they did back then. nadia - people have learned that it doesn't matter they way you look or talk it matters who you are on the inside. mock ellis island-llpkg-4 emily - this is the first time they've done this here at jefferson elementary they were very excited to see how it was going to go. in mason city, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3.