Speech to Text for Mental Health Forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

even though an estimated 450 million people world-wide suffer from mental illness - research suggests that the majority of people still hold negative attitudes and stereotypes towards people with mental health conditions. mental forum-vo-1 mental forum-vo-3 a forum at rochester community and technical college was held today in an effort to reduce the stigma and dispell myths surrounding mental illness. we spoke to one student who has struggled with mental illness most of his life and hopes his peers walk away with a better understanding of what some people - like himself - go through.xxx mental forum-sot-1 mental forum-sot-2 "i consider myself very fortunate because i had a lot of help from family and i had a lot of help from the community but there are a lot of people who fall between the cracks they don't necessarily get the help or think that they need the help and it ends up really affecting their lives negatively." a panel of speakers at the event - included legislators - a forensic psychologist and a member of the sheriff's crisis intervention team. / mock