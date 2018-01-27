Speech to Text for Project Community Connect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

project community connect-vo-4 there are a lot of local resources to help people with things like housing...healt h...and employment. but often those who need those services the most don't know how to access them. project community connect-vo-1 lowerthird2line:project community connect rochester, mn that's why for ten years now...the homeless community network of olmsted county has held a day of free resources known as "project community connect." more than sixty vendors...servic e providers...and volunteers set up in the mayo high school gym...ready to help the more than three- hundred people who attended.xxx project community connect-sot-1 project community connect-sot-2 "i had more than one person say "you've been a life-saver i don't know what i would have done it really helped us out in a tough time so that helps give us some pride in what we're doing is worth while." the event also offered free haircuts...h-i-v testing...and meals for those who attended. / mental