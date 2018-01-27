Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-26-2017)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-6 after a gorgeous january day, a cold front will be moving through tonight that will not necessarily bring rain or snow but cloud cover. that cloud cover will decrease late tonight and temperatures, while they will be cooler, will still be mild with lows in the middle 20's. we will start with sunshine tomorrow but clouds will be increasing through the afternoon with the threat for a few isolated snow showers in the evening. accumulations will be very minor if any. highs will remain in the middle 30's with a breezy west wind at 10 to 15 mph. sunday and monday look much cooler with highs in the lower 20's and middle to upper teens respectively. we should see decent amounts of sunshine though. clouds return tuesday as we warm up to the 30's. we will have a few light snow chances tuesday night and wednesday. followed by this warm up is another arctic blast with highs falling to 10 on saturday with lows near 0. tonight: mostly cloudy/decreasi ng clouds. lows: middle 20's. winds: west at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: mostly sunny am/increasing clouds. highs: middle 30's. winds: west at 10 to 15 mph. saturday night: isolated pm snow/partly cloudy. lows: middle teens. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph.